ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sunny Wishes 'Cutie' Vicky Kaushal on Birthday with Now vs Then Picture, Says "36 Saalon Mein..."

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Sunny Kaushal wishes big brother Vicky with childhood picture
Sunny Kaushal wishes big brother Vicky with childhood picture(Instagram image)

Sunny Kaushal wishes big brother Vicky Kaushal on his 36th birthday. The actor reveals nothing has changed in the past 36 years as he shares two now vs then pictures of the birthday guy.

Hyderabad: Actor Sunny Kaushal extended warm greetings on his brother Vicky Kaushal's birthday on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, Sunny, the younger brother of Vicky, who has been a part of movies like Shiddat, Mili, shared two pictures of the Raazi actor on the special day. For the unversed, Vicky turned 36 on May 16.

Sharing the adorable pictures, Sunny wrote: "36 saalon mein zyada toh kuch nahi badla… Happy birthday cutie ♥️⭐️🤗 @vickykaushal09" The first picture is a lovely throwback picture of the Sam Bahadur star in which he can be seen smiling at the camera.

On the other hand, the other picture is the most recent picture of the actor, probably from the midnight birthday celebrations. In the photo, Vicky can be seen in a black hoody, leaning on a table with a cake in front of him, while a happy birthday balloon string hangs behind him.

As soon as Sunny posted the pictures, an ocean of fans swamped in the comment section to wish the actor on the special day. Reacting to the post, a social media user wrote: "Happy Birthday my favourite." Apart from all the birthday wishes, many said they could not wait for his upcoming film Chhava.

Talking about Chhava, Vicky recently wrapped up the film's shoot. The film marks the maiden collaboration between him and Rashmika Mandanna, who will be seen as the female lead. The Laxman Utekar directorial is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In the historical drama, Vicky portrays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika plays his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. Maddock Films, headed by Dinesh Vijan, is producing the movie, which is scheduled to open in theatres on December 6, 2024.

Read More

  1. Vicky Kaushal's Majestic Avatar as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chaava Revealed
  2. Looking Forward: Vicky Kaushal Dishes on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War with Alia, Ranbir
  3. Vicky Kaushal Describes Being with Katrina Kaif 'Best Feeling', Refers to Her as 'Home'
  4. Vicky Kaushal Reveals He Earned 'Most Unromantic Gift Giver' and 'Khadoos' Tags from Katrina Kaif

TAGGED:

SUNNY KAUSHALVICKY KAUSHAL BIRTHDAYACTOR VICKY KAUSHAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.