Looking Forward: Vicky Kaushal Dishes on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War with Alia, Ranbir

Hyderabad: Bollywood fans are looking forward to seeing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's brilliance on the big screen again in Love and War. In addition to the epic theme, the star-studded cast, which includes Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt in the lead, has fans excited. For many, seeing these amazing actors come together on screen is a dream come true. In a recent episode of No Filter Neha, the Sardar Udham star opened up about the film.

Vicky Kaushal discussed his upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Love and War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, on the latest episode of No Filter Neha. In the episode, Neha asked Vicky about his reaction on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's narration for Love and War. The Sardar Udham star, with flashing eyes, said that this is a moment that every actor hopes and prays for. He went on to say that he loved his films and admires him as a director.

Vicky praised him further, saying, "I believe he is a master of his craft, and this opportunity means everything to me. I'm incredibly excited for this trip to begin because it will not only be directed by Sanjay sir, but it will also have two wonderful performers, Alia and RK. I've worked with them individually. I’m so looking forward to being on the same set with them.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been attracted by the idea of creating a timeless love story, and this one fits the bill well. It is a timeless love story with three main characters played by Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky. The unconventional filmmaker intends to release the picture in November 2024 as part of a marathon schedule. The yet-to-be-titled film tells an innovative love story set against the backdrop of war. According to a source close to the project, SLB is paying homage to Raj Kapoor's 1964 classic, Sangam.