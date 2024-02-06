Loading...

Following Animal, Ranbir Kapoor to Delve Into Darker Shades yet Again in Bhansali's Love and War

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 17 hours ago

Ranbir Kapoor, Animal, Love and War

Ranbir Kapoor is set to portray a morally ambiguous character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love and War co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. This follows his recent role in Animal, where he also played a complex character with shades of gray.

Hyderabad: Basking on the success of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is set to portray a character with complex shades yet again in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Love and War. According to buzz around Bhansali's upcoming directorial venture, Kapoor will delve into another nuanced gray character.

Bhansali's Love and War marks a collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, promising an intriguing trio on the silver screen. This action-packed love story, slated to commence filming later this year, is anticipated to blend captivating music with a gripping narrative during its extensive shoot.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, drawn to the concept of Love and War for some time, meticulously shaped the storyline before presenting it to the trio. Described as a love triangle set against a backdrop of conflict, the film emphasises intricate character dynamics. Ranbir Kapoor's selection for the role stemmed from Bhansali's admiration for his performance in Animal, recognising his ability to essay a complex and layered character.

The character Kapoor is set to portray is a captivating blend of heroism and psychological depth, requiring an actor of both skill and star power. The upcoming film brings Ranbir and Bhansali together after former's Bollywood debut, Saawariya, which released 17 years ago. According to reports, with Love and War, RK and Bhansali are looking forward to explore a multifaceted story.

If reports are anything to go by, the team has dived into preparations for Love and War. The film is likely hit screens around Christmas 2025. Bhansali is aiming to take the film on floors in the final quarter of 2024. Prior to this project, Ranbir Kapoor will conclude filming for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana co-starring Sai Pallavi and KGF fame Yash.

Read More

  1. Animal Goes Back to Being Barfi: Ranbir Kapoor's Rugged to Clean-Shaven Look Floors Fans
  2. Ranbir Kapoor says Animal kicked off 'healthy conversation about toxic masculinity'
  3. This is when Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana will go on floors

TAGGED:

Ranbir KapoorSanjay Leela BhansaliLove and War

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.