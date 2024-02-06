Following Animal, Ranbir Kapoor to Delve Into Darker Shades yet Again in Bhansali's Love and War

Hyderabad: Basking on the success of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is set to portray a character with complex shades yet again in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Love and War. According to buzz around Bhansali's upcoming directorial venture, Kapoor will delve into another nuanced gray character.

Bhansali's Love and War marks a collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, promising an intriguing trio on the silver screen. This action-packed love story, slated to commence filming later this year, is anticipated to blend captivating music with a gripping narrative during its extensive shoot.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, drawn to the concept of Love and War for some time, meticulously shaped the storyline before presenting it to the trio. Described as a love triangle set against a backdrop of conflict, the film emphasises intricate character dynamics. Ranbir Kapoor's selection for the role stemmed from Bhansali's admiration for his performance in Animal, recognising his ability to essay a complex and layered character.

The character Kapoor is set to portray is a captivating blend of heroism and psychological depth, requiring an actor of both skill and star power. The upcoming film brings Ranbir and Bhansali together after former's Bollywood debut, Saawariya, which released 17 years ago. According to reports, with Love and War, RK and Bhansali are looking forward to explore a multifaceted story.

If reports are anything to go by, the team has dived into preparations for Love and War. The film is likely hit screens around Christmas 2025. Bhansali is aiming to take the film on floors in the final quarter of 2024. Prior to this project, Ranbir Kapoor will conclude filming for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana co-starring Sai Pallavi and KGF fame Yash.