Bad Newz: Here's When Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk's Film Will Hit Theatres

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Bad Newz: Here's When Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk's Film Will Hit Theatres

Makers of the upcoming film Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk unveiled the release date. The film, touted to be a romantic comedy, also features Neha Dhupia, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in major roles.

Hyderabad: Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday made the internet abuzz by hinting at a new project alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Filmmaker Karan Johar, the one backing the project through his production company Dharma Productions, has now revealed the film's title and presented a series of posters in a video. The upcoming film, titled Bad Newz, is scheduled to be released in theatres in July this year.

Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to share the news, and wrote in the caption, "Get ready for the most entertaining hungama – a hilarious once-in-a-billion situation awaits…a comedy inspired by true events!! #BadNewz IN CINEMAS 19th July 2024! (sic)"

In the previous year, numerous photos of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri emerged during their shoot in Croatia. These images captured Vicky Kaushal holding Triptii closely as they worked on a song. In one of the pictures, the actor was also seen lifting the Animal actor in his arms.

The film completed its shooting last year and is now gearing up for its release. Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to share a snapshot from the wrap-up celebrations, which featured Vicky Kaushal, his brother Sunny Kaushal, Neha with her husband, actor Angad Bedi, Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri and others.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz is said to be a romantic comedy, marking the first collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. The movie is being produced by Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. Alongside Vicky and Triptii, Neha Dhupia, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh play significant roles.

READ MORE

  1. 'Good News or Bad News?': Vicky Kaushal Wants to Know What Would You like to Hear First
  2. Vicky Kaushal on Sam Bahadur-Animal Release Clash: 'We Knew It Was Not Quintessential Masala Film'
  3. Sara Ali Khan Poses with Vicky-Katrina, Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur at Anant's Pre-Wedding Bash

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.