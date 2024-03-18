Bad Newz: Here's When Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk's Film Will Hit Theatres

Hyderabad: Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday made the internet abuzz by hinting at a new project alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Filmmaker Karan Johar, the one backing the project through his production company Dharma Productions, has now revealed the film's title and presented a series of posters in a video. The upcoming film, titled Bad Newz, is scheduled to be released in theatres in July this year.

Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to share the news, and wrote in the caption, "Get ready for the most entertaining hungama – a hilarious once-in-a-billion situation awaits…a comedy inspired by true events!! #BadNewz IN CINEMAS 19th July 2024! (sic)"

In the previous year, numerous photos of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri emerged during their shoot in Croatia. These images captured Vicky Kaushal holding Triptii closely as they worked on a song. In one of the pictures, the actor was also seen lifting the Animal actor in his arms.

The film completed its shooting last year and is now gearing up for its release. Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to share a snapshot from the wrap-up celebrations, which featured Vicky Kaushal, his brother Sunny Kaushal, Neha with her husband, actor Angad Bedi, Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri and others.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz is said to be a romantic comedy, marking the first collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. The movie is being produced by Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. Alongside Vicky and Triptii, Neha Dhupia, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh play significant roles.