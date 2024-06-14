Bihar: Warring Couple Kill Each Other During Scuffle In Sitamarhi

Sitamarhi: A fight between a couple over some domestic issues in Bihar's Sitamarhi district resulted in the death of both the man and his wife.

The incident took place in Bajitpur Bhaur Panchayat under Bokhara police station area of ​​Sitamarhi on Friday. Police said a case has been registered in this connection and a probe is underway.

The man, identified as Manager Roy got into a scuffle with his wife, Chandrakala Devi. Locals said Manager Roy had attacked his wife, who responded with a counter attack. "Manager Roy had slashed Chandrakala Devi's throat with a knife immediately after which, the latter stabbed him in the stomach. Chandrakala Devi collapsed on the floor and succumbed to her injuries on the spot while her husband had sustained severe injuries in his abdomen," local resident said.

According to Chandrakala Devi's mother the couple used to fight frequently. "They would quarrel over minor issues. I have two granddaughters. Earlier a panchayat meeting was also held to resolve their issues. I was informed about the incident by a neighbour," she said.

Meanwhile, the man was taken to SKMCH Muzaffarpur, where he died during treatment. Police have already sent Chandrakala Devi's body to Sitamarhi Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

Chandrakala Devi hailed from Radaur village under Gai Ghat police station area of ​​​​Muzaffarpur district. "Prima facie it seems that the couple had a dispute and killed each other in a fight. Further investigations are underway," an officer of Bokhara police station said.

