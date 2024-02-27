Vicky Kaushal Describes Being with Katrina Kaif 'Best Feeling', Refers to Her as 'Home'

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal opened up about life after marrying Katrina Kaif. The actor described his relationship dynamic with Katrina and referred to her as "home" while also acknowledged how marriage has brought sense of maturity in him.

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal recently spoke about his marriage to Katrina Kaif and how it has positively impacted him. The actor expressed his deep contentment and said that he has experienced significant personal growth, becoming more mature and patient after tying the knot with Katrina.

Referring to Katrina as "home," Vicky in a magazine interview shared that being with her feels "right," highlighting their mutual understanding and compatibility. Reflecting on his transformation post marriage, Vicky said, "I’d go so far as to say that the amount I’ve matured in the last two and a half years (post marriage] is way more than I did in the first 33 years of my life."

He described their relationship dynamic, where they engage in thoughtful discussions, considering each other's perspectives before making decisions. Vicky painted a serene picture of their companionship, likening it to a peaceful day spent together without worries or regrets.

Describing his feelings when he's with Katrina, Vicky said that there is a sense of calmness and contentment. "I don’t feel like rushing anywhere. It’s simply the best feeling." He equated being with her to finding a sense of belonging, where silence is comfortable and love is deeply felt. Vicky credited Katrina for bringing out his romantic side, despite not considering himself overtly romantic initially.

Acknowledging their differences, Vicky admitted to being the more stubborn one while Katrina is more emotional in nature. However, he recognised the positive influence she has had on him, particularly in cultivating patience and broadening his perspective. The couple exchanged vows on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Resort in Rajasthan, marking the beginning of their journey together.

