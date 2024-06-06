ETV Bharat / state

Man Held For Raping 19-yr-old Daughter In Rajasthan's Dungarpur

On learning about the incident, the victim's mother beat up her husband and locked him inside the house before going to the police station, where she lodged a complaint against him. The accused was arrested and presently being interrogated, police said.

Dungarpur (Rajasthan): A man was arrested in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district for allegedly raping his 19-year-old daughter, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Bichhwara police station area on Wednesday. On the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's mother and the sarpanch, a case was registered.

According to Kailash Soni, Bichhwara police station officer, the victim, a student of class 10, was at home with her father and sister yesterday while her mother had gone to her aunt's house. The complainant told police that the man suddenly entered his elder daughter's room, locked it from inside and allegedly raped her. When the victim started shouting, her sister ran to her aunt's house to call her mother.

The victim's mother immediately ran back home and seeing her condition started beating up her husband with a stick. Finally, the other family members stopped her after which, she locked her husband inside the room. Then, the family members informed the sarpanch and went to the police station along with him.

Kailash Soni said a case was registered based on the complaint of the victim's mother. "The accused father was arrested last night itself on charges of rape. He is currently being interrogated," Soni said.

Six-year-old Girl Allegedly Raped by Neighbour in Rajasthan; Hospitalised

