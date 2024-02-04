Vicky Kaushal Escorts Katrina Kaif to Airport; Netizens Laud Actor for Husband Goals - Watch

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's love has been the subject of much discussion and observation. Recently, Katrina was spotted leaving from Mumbai airport. However, that's not it. The actor was accompanied by her actor- husband Vicky Kaushal. This sweet little gesture by the Sam Bahadur actor left netizens in awe of him, with many tagging him as the best husband to husband goals.

Vicky recently arrived at Mumbai International Airport to drop off his adoring wife, everyone went 'aww'. A video circulating online shows the actress getting out of her posh luxury car. Before closing the vehicle's door, she can be seen conversing with her husband inside. She then gives him her final goodbyes.

The Tiger 3 actor was looking stunning in winter attire. She arrived wearing beige trousers and a basic white high-neck jumper. She dressed it up with a long trench coat and comfortable trainers. She completed her look wearing black sunglasses and kept her hair in a ponytail. She also posed briefly for the paparazzi before entering the airport.

On the work front, Kaif starred alongside Salman Khan in the smash hit Tiger 3 last year. This year, she appeared on the big screen in the mystery thriller flick Merry Christmas. The film marks her Tamil debut, and was directed by Sriram Raghavan. While she appeared as the female protagonist, actor Vijay Sethupathi played the male lead in the feature film.

On the other hand, Vicky received Best Supporting Actor (Male) at the 69th Filmfare Awards for his role in the film Dunki. Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani in the key parts and received mixed reviews from critics and fans alike. However, Vicky received a lot of applause from the audience for his little cameo in the comedy drama.

Vicky will next appear in filmmaker Laxman Utekar's period drama film Chhaava, Karan Johar's next untitled production venture opposite Triptii Dimri, and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.