Loading...

Vicky Kaushal Escorts Katrina Kaif to Airport; Netizens Laud Actor for Husband Goals - Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Feb 4, 2024, 7:35 AM IST

Vicky Kaushal with wife Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he came to drop his wife Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif. The two never fail to amaze fans with their sweet gestures supporting each other.

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's love has been the subject of much discussion and observation. Recently, Katrina was spotted leaving from Mumbai airport. However, that's not it. The actor was accompanied by her actor- husband Vicky Kaushal. This sweet little gesture by the Sam Bahadur actor left netizens in awe of him, with many tagging him as the best husband to husband goals.

Vicky recently arrived at Mumbai International Airport to drop off his adoring wife, everyone went 'aww'. A video circulating online shows the actress getting out of her posh luxury car. Before closing the vehicle's door, she can be seen conversing with her husband inside. She then gives him her final goodbyes.

The Tiger 3 actor was looking stunning in winter attire. She arrived wearing beige trousers and a basic white high-neck jumper. She dressed it up with a long trench coat and comfortable trainers. She completed her look wearing black sunglasses and kept her hair in a ponytail. She also posed briefly for the paparazzi before entering the airport.

On the work front, Kaif starred alongside Salman Khan in the smash hit Tiger 3 last year. This year, she appeared on the big screen in the mystery thriller flick Merry Christmas. The film marks her Tamil debut, and was directed by Sriram Raghavan. While she appeared as the female protagonist, actor Vijay Sethupathi played the male lead in the feature film.

On the other hand, Vicky received Best Supporting Actor (Male) at the 69th Filmfare Awards for his role in the film Dunki. Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani in the key parts and received mixed reviews from critics and fans alike. However, Vicky received a lot of applause from the audience for his little cameo in the comedy drama.

Vicky will next appear in filmmaker Laxman Utekar's period drama film Chhaava, Karan Johar's next untitled production venture opposite Triptii Dimri, and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Read More

  1. Ranbir- Alia and Vicky- Katrina share frame in viral picture from Pran Pratishtha
  2. Katrina Kaif reveals what she loves the most about being a Punjabi daughter-in-law
  3. 'Making up for lost time': Katrina Kaif wraps Vicky Kaushal in tender embrace - see pics

TAGGED:

Katrina KaifVicky KaushalVicky drops Katrina airport

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.