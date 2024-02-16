'When We Can't Run, We Walk': Vicky Kaushal Hits the Gym with Injured Hand as He Trains for Chhava

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal recently hurt his left hand while filming for his upcoming movie Chhava. Despite the injury, Vicky didn't let it deter his commitment to staying physically fit. The actor shared a video on social media where he's seen training with one hand while his injured hand rests in a sling.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Vicky posted a video from his workout session along with a caption that read, "When we can't run, we walk...we don't stop." In the video, Vicky focuses on his torso exercises while Raowalia's Rule #1, plays in the background. He seems motivated by the upbeat tunes of Punjabi music, pushing himself in the gym despite his injury.

Vicky Kaushal Hits the Gym with Injured Hand as He Trains for Chhava

The injury is said to have occurred during the filming of a demanding action scene for Chhava. Vicky was supposed to take a break and recover for a few weeks before returning to the set. However, he's using this time to stay in shape as his role in the film requires him to maintain a certain physique.

Chhava is a period drama where Vicky portrays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of the Maratha empire's founder, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Chhava went on floors last October. Rashmika Mandanna stars alongside Vicky, playing the role of Yesubai, Chhatrapati Sambhaji's wife.

Apart from Chhava, Vicky also has Sanjay Leele Bhansali's highly anticipated film Love and War in his kitty. In the upcoming film, Vicky will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Set to be released in 2025, Love and War is touted to be the biggest film of the year, featuring a star-studded cast, grand production, and captivating music. Love And War is scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release.