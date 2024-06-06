French Open: Bopanna-ebden Crashes Out After Defeat Against Bolelli-vavassori

Paris [France]: The men's doubles pair of India's Rohan Bopanna and Australia's Matthew Edben suffered a disappointing loss in the semi-final match of the French Open 2024 on Thursday.

In the semi-final match, the Indo-Australian pair of Bopanna and Ebden conceded a 7-5, 2-6, and 6-2 loss against Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori. The match lasted for an hour and 58 minutes. Bopanna-Ebden had a disappointing start of the game as they conceded a 7-5 loss in the first set. However, they made a comeback in the second set and won by 2-6. But they failed to keep the momentum in front of the Italian players and lost by 6-2.

Earlier Wednesday, in the quarterfinal clash, Bopanna-Ebden defeated Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen from Belgium by 7(7)-6(3), 5-7, 6-1. Bopanna-Ebden are the reigning Australian Open champions and are the second-seeded pair behind Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina in the tournament.

In the Australian Open held earlier this year in January, the duo defeated Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in straight sets, 7-6, 7-5, in a thrilling final. It was Bopanna's second career Grand Slam title and his first in men's doubles. His previous Grand Slam victory came in mixed doubles with Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada at the 2017 French Open.

Bopanna, who made his 17th Australian Open appearance in this edition, comfortably wrapped up his maiden Grand Slam men's doubles title victory and became the oldest Grand Slam champion. The Indian tennis player was also the third Indian man in the Open Era to win a major men's doubles title, following Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. He also became the world's oldest first-ranked player following the title win.