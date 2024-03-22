Vicky Kaushal Reveals He Earned 'Most Unromantic Gift Giver' and 'Khadoos' Tags from Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal reveals that his wife Katrina Kaif found him grumpy during the initial phase of their courtship. He also says that Katrina was unimpressed with his gift choices as she would find it unromantic.

Hyderabad: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married after being together for a while. Before their wedding, they kept their relationship private. But now, they share bits of their love story with fans. Recently, Vicky talked about how Katrina used to find him grumpy during the first two years of their relationship.

Vicky admitted that Katrina didn't like his stubbornness, especially when he took a while to apologise. On Neha Dhupia's talk show, No Filter Neha, Vicky joked that Katrina even called him "khadoos," which means grumpy. He confessed that Katrina also thought he wasn't very good at giving romantic gifts. When asked about the last gift he gave her, Vicky mentioned jewellery.

Neha, who interviewed him, remembered a time when Katrina attended the screening of Vicky's movie Uri: The Surgical Strike. Even though they weren't dating then, Neha noticed how Katrina couldn't take her eyes off Vicky during the film. She seemed smitten by him.

Neha also shared memories from Vicky and Katrina's wedding, where she saw Vicky as a "happy bunny." When asked who made the big decisions for the wedding, Vicky said he told Katrina to do whatever made her happy. He believes that a man finds peace when his partner is happy. Vicky described their wedding as the happiest and most beautiful days of his life.

He also mentioned how they balance each other out. While Vicky believes in destiny, Katrina is more proactive. Over the years, they've learned to see life from each other's perspectives, which has enriched their relationship. Overall, Vicky and Katrina's journey together has been filled with love, understanding, and growth.

