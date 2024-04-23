Vicky Kaushal's Majestic Avatar as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chaava Revealed

Hyderabad: Actor Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in Sam Bahadur, is now engrossed in several projects. One of the films on his schedule is Laxman Utekar's historical drama Chaava. While fans awaited to get a glimpse of Vicky portraying the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on sets, a few pictures of the actor's portrayal were revealed on social media on Tuesday.

The leaked photos show Vicky's dedicated depiction of the historical figure with great seriousness and authenticity. With his look resembling that of a true warrior with flowing hair and a beard, the actor is fully immersed in the role. Having commenced filming in October 2023, Chaava is currently in the production phase and is nearing completion.

In addition to Vicky, Rashmika Mandanna takes on the female lead role of Yesubai Bhonsale, Sambhaji Maharaj's wife. She has already finished her scenes in the movie, which also features Ashutosh Rana, Pradeep Singh Rawat, Akshaye Khanna and Divya Dutta in significant roles.

Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Shivajiraje Bhosale, the Maratha Empire's second Chhatrapati and eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharani Saibai, courageously led the Marathas in battle against Aurangzeb and his forces.

This project marks Vicky's second collaboration with Laxman Utekar after their successful movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which performed quite well at the box office. Chaava is a joint production between Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios, slated for a theatrical release on December 6, 2024.