Vicky Kaushal Spotted with Arm Sling, Fans Concerned - Watch

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal, who is busy with upcoming period drama Chaava, has apparently injured himself while shooting for the film. The actor was recently spotted outside his house in Mumbai with an injured arm, which quickly became a topic of discussion among fans.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Vicky is seen wearing a casual outfit and using a sling to support his injured arm as he steps out of his car and waves at photographers. Concerned fans of the actor flooded social media with messages wishing him a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal, who was recently seen in Sam Bahadur, teased his next project Chaava with behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram. Chaava is a historical drama centered around the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, portrayed by Kaushal, and features Rashmika Mandanna as his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale.

The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Neil Bhoopalam, who plays a Mughal prince. The film's release is highly anticipated, especially given Kaushal's commitment to his roles and the intriguing historical narrative.

Chaava aside, Vicky has also bagged Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming directorial venture, Love and War. The anouncement of Love And War came shortly after reports surfaced about Bhansali and Kapoor discussing a project, clarifying that it's an original love story distinct from their previous collaboration, Inshallah. Bhansali, eager to explore the romantic genre, expressed enthusiasm for this new venture.

Vicky also has Anand Tiwar's untitled film ready for release. The film backed by Karan Johar stars Tripti Dimri alongside Vicky. The makers had earlier locked February 23 to release the film, however, there is no release of promotional assets so far.