'Vote against Politics of Hatred': Mallikarjun Kharge To People

New Delhi: The Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge has urged people to exercise their franchise in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday, voting against the politics of hatred, rhetoric and distraction.

Kharge, on his social media post, said the five phases of the Lok Sabha polls concluded earlier had a bearing on the "dictatorial forces," which were "deeply shaken".

On Saturday, 58 Lok Sabha seats from six states and two Union territories, including all the seven seats in Delhi and the Jangal Mahal region in Bengal, went to polls in the sixth phase.

In a post in Hindi on X, the chief of the grand-old-party said this struggle to secure democracy and the Constitution has reached the last two phases.

"Today is the sixth phase of voting and you have to vote. Vote for unity, justice and important everyday issues. Vote against the politics of hatred, rhetoric and distraction," Kharge said.

He wanted the people to think before pressing the button on EVMs whether they want justice-based politics and economic and social security, which has 'Yuva Nyay, Kisan Nyay, Nari Nyay, Shramik Nyay and Hissedaari Nyay' or not. "As part of this, we should build a progressive and inclusive India," he said.

"Remember, today is the day when you will be able to defeat the horrific unemployment and rampant inflation that has been spreading for years. Today is the day when you will be able to secure the reservation of Dalits, tribals and backward classes," Kharge said.

"Today is the day when you will be able to defeat the unbridled power of dictatorship with the power of democracy because if not now, then never," he added. Kharge also appealed to youngsters voting for the first time to exercise their franchise, asserting that they can save India's democracy.

"In the last five phases, the dictatorial forces have been deeply shaken, their seat of power is unstable and the voices of panic are at their peak. This is the power of your vote," Kharge said. Justice will begin from June 4, he claimed.

Apart from Delhi, polling is underway for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, all 10 seats of Haryana, eight seats each in Bihar and West Bengal, six seats in Odisha, four seats in Jharkhand and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir. Votes for all seven phases of elections will be counted on June 4.