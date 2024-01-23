Ranbir- Alia and Vicky- Katrina share frame in viral picture from Pran Pratishtha

Hyderabad: The Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was attended by actors Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others. Film director Rohit Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, and singer Sonu Nigam also witnessed the historic moment. Numerous images and videos of the celebs from the event have surfaced on social media. However, one with Ranbir Kapoor seen posing alongside ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif and her husband Vicky Kaushal has gone viral on social media. They had Alia with them too.

Throughout the day, the headlines have been dominated by the happy and lovely moments these couples have enjoyed. In one of the pictures, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's camaraderie during the Ram Mandir inauguration event is visibly evident. In the now-viral photo, the two powerhouse couples spending time together demonstrates their true friendship.

In the picture, Ranbir is seen resting one hand on Vicky's shoulder and held Alia in the other. Vicky grinned while he posed for the photo next to his wife Katrina Kaif. Behind them, we can see Rohit Shetty of Singham fame.

For the occasion, Alia chose to wear a silk teal saree with designs illustrating the Ramayana story. The Ram Setu, Lord Hanuman, and Lord Ram were depicted on the border of her saree. Ranbir appeared wearing a dhoti-kurta. Vicky was clad in kurta pyjamas, while Katrina looked lovely in a golden saree.

Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha took place at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday. After the one-hour long rites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, where the Ram Lalla idol was unveiled. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir was built in the customary Nagara style. The temple's walls and pillars are adorned with finely carved representations of Hindu gods and goddesses. The idol of Shri Ramlalla, Bhagwan Shri Ram, in his childhood form, is placed in the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground level.