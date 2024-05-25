Lok Sabha Election 2024: J&K's Anantnag-Rajouri Seat Records Highest Voter Turnout After 1984

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As the clock struck 5 pm in the sixth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a remarkable surge in voter participation, reaching an overall turnout of 51.35 percent, the2nd highest since 1984, according to the latest update from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Brisk Voting

Leading the turnout were segments Rajouri (ST) and Poonch Haveli, recording impressive turnouts of 67.09 percent and 64.19 percent, respectively. These figures mark a substantial increase from the 9 am update, with Rajouri (ST) witnessing a rise of 58.09 percentage points and Poonch Haveli with a surge of 52.21 percentage points.

Mendhar and Budhal (ST) also saw substantial increases, recording turnouts of 64.69 percent and 64.91 percent, respectively, marking rises of 53.59 and 54.10 percentage points from the morning update. DH Pora and Pahalgam witnessed turnouts of 55.00 percent and 55.63 percent, up by 46.00 and 44.65 percentage points, respectively, indicating a significant increase in voter engagement as the day progressed.

Following closely were Nowshera and Thanna Mandi (ST), with turnouts of 65.47 percent and 65.34 percent, respectively. Nowshera showed a remarkable increase of 52.95 percentage points from the 12.52 percent recorded at 9 a.m., while Thanna Mandi (ST) saw a surge of 53.02 percentage points from the earlier 11.32 percent.

Kokernag (ST) recorded a turnout of 50.00 percent, showing a significant rise of 39.69 percentage points from the morning update. Surankote (ST) also experienced a notable increase, reaching 62.95 percent, marking a rise of 55.65 percentage points.

In Anantnag, the turnout stood at 31.21 percent, indicating a substantial increase of 37.21 percentage points from the earlier 6.00 percent. Anantnag West followed closely with a turnout of 34.65 percent, up by 27.86 percentage points from 6.79 percent in the morning update. Shangus-Anantnag East reported a turnout of 41.94 percent, reflecting a significant increase of 34.91 percentage points from 7.03 percent earlier.

Devsar and Dooru registered turnouts of 41.50 percent and 45.21 percent, respectively, showing increases of 33.39 and 36.81 percentage points from the morning update. Srigufwara-Bijbehara reported a turnout of 42.40 percent, marking a rise of 36.36 percentage points from 6.04 percent earlier. Zainapora recorded a turnout of 39.40 percent, showing an increase of 31.05 percentage points from 8.35 percent.

Kulgam recorded a turnout of 31.99 percent, an increase of 26.68 percentage points from the morning update.

Records Continue to Tumble

The record voter turnout in Anantnag-Rajouri seat follows a similar trend in Srinagar and Baramulla Lok Sabha seats of Jammu and Kashmir, which went to the polls in the 4th and 5th phases. Voting for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat was held on May 13 with a turnout of around 40 percent, which is the 2nd highest since 1989. Out of over 17.47 lakh eligible voters, around 6.39 lakh voters cast their vote.

Baramulla seat, which went to the polls on May 20, recorded a turnout of around 60 percent, the highest since 1967. Out of over 17.38 lakh eligible voters, approximately 10.43 lakh exercised their franchise. In 1967, Baramulla had recorded a voter turnout of 51.35 percent.

Highest Turnout After 1984

This marks the second highest voter turnout in the constituency since 1984. Although Poonch and Rajouri were not part of the Anantnag constituency during the ninth Lok Sabha election, the highest voter turnout of 70.1% was recorded in 1984. Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency was formed in 1967. However, the Delimitation Commission reconstituted it as Anantnag-Rajouri constituency in 2022, incorporating most parts of Rajouri and Poonch districts while excluding parts of Pulwama and Shopian.

Over time, the voter turnout in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency has fluctuated, indicating varying degrees of civic involvement and changing political circumstances. In 1971, there was a substantial turnout of 67.3 percent, which declined slightly but remained significant at 55.8 percent in 1977 and 60.1 percent in 1980.

The peak turnout of 70.1 percent was observed in 1984, demonstrating strong civic participation. However, it sharply dropped to 5.1 percent in 1989, likely due to prevailing political conditions. Subsequently, turnout fluctuated, with notable percentages of 50.2 percent in 1996 and 28.2 percent in 1998.

In subsequent elections, turnout decreased further, reaching 14.3 percent in 1999 and 14.7 percent in 2004. There was a slight improvement in 2009, with a turnout of 27.1 percent, and in 2014, a modest increase to 28.8 percent was observed. However, the most recent elections in 2019 saw a significant decline, with a turnout of 9.7 percent.

Mehbooba's Poll Rigging Allegations

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief and candidate from Anantnag-Rajouri, alleged that her party workers and polling agents were being unlawfully detained at police stations. She claimed, "PDP workers are being locked up in police stations without any reason. DG, LG, all officials from top to bottom are involved in this. They have locked up PDP polling agents in police stations."

Reacting to Mufti's allegations, District Police Anantnag wrote in a post on X, "Claims were made by a political party that their workers have been detained. Firstly, detentions are very few & restricted only to those who have a tainted past and based on credible inputs of potential threats to law and order & security on polling day. Mostly they are OGWs & are taken into preventive custody for ensuring a safe and peaceful election".

Constituency Profile

The Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, home to over 18.36 lakh registered voters—comprising 9,33,674 men and 9,02,902 women—has 2,338 polling stations, each managed by a presiding officer and four staff members, totaling over 9,000 personnel. Additionally, 19 border polling stations have been established in the Rajouri and Poonch districts.

The election, initially scheduled for May 7, was postponed to May 25 due to adverse weather conditions, following requests from several political parties.

Tight Security Arrangements

To ensure a transparent and peaceful election, stringent security measures, including drones, CCTV, and advanced technology, are in place. Additional security forces are deployed at sensitive locations, with security personnel stationed inside and outside polling booths under CCTV surveillance.

Voting for the constituency was preceded by a couple of militant attacks. Militants targeted Kunda Top in Rajouri's Shahdara area on April 22, killing government employee Mohd Razaq. On May 4, they ambushed an IAF convoy en route to Sanai Top in Poonch's Surankote area, resulting in one soldier's death and injuries to four others.

Rajouri and Poonch, the border districts, have experienced several major terrorist attacks in the past two years, claiming the lives of both security personnel and civilians. These incidents mark a resurgence of militancy in the region, which had remained peaceful from 2003 to 2021.

Last Saturday night (May 18), militants carried out two more attacks. They shot and killed Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh, a former BJP sarpanch, in Shopian and injured a tourist couple from Jaipur in Anantnag's Pahalgam area.

The perpetrators of these four attacks remain at large, with officials asserting ongoing efforts to apprehend them.

Notable Candidates

Prominent candidates in fray in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat include former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference's Mian Altaf, Apni Party's Zafar Iqbal Khan Manhas, and 10 independent candidates, including DPAP's Mohammad Saleem Paray. The BJP is supporting Apni Party's Zafar Iqbal Manhas instead of fielding its own candidate.

Former MPs From Anantnag

Since its creation in 1967, the Anantnag seat has been represented by nine different individuals in Parliament. The Indian National Congress has won the seat four times, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference six times, Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party twice, and Janata Dal once.

From 1967 to 1977, Mohammad Shafi Qureshi of the Indian National Congress held the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, winning three consecutive terms. In 1980, Ghulam Rasool Kochak of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference succeeded him, starting the party's influence in the region.

In 1984, Begum Akbar Jahan Abdullah, also from the National Conference, took office, and the party maintained its dominance through 1989 with Piyare Lal Handoo representing the seat.

The political landscape changed in 1996 when Mohammad Maqbool Dar of the Janata Dal was elected. However, this change was short-lived as Mufti Mohammad Sayeed from the Indian National Congress won the seat in 1998. The following year, Ali Muhammad Naik returned the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference to power.

In 2004, Mehbooba Mufti of the Jammu & Kashmir People's Democratic Party was elected, marking her party's rise. The seat changed hands again in 2009 when Mirza Mehboob Beg of the National Conference took office. Mehbooba Mufti regained the seat in 2014, reflecting her party's continued influence.

Most recently, in 2019, Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference was elected, indicating the party's resilience and sustained presence in the region's political landscape.