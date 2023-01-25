Puri (Odisha): Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's recently engaged son, Anant Ambani reached Puri to seek the blessing of Lord Jagannath at Jagannath temple. The youngest son of the billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Anant, landed at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Security arrangements were tightened at the airport in view of the visit of the Ambani scion. From Bhubaneswar, he headed straight to Lord Jagannath temple in Puri. He offered prayers at the 12th-century shrine. Anant expressed happiness after seeking the blessings in the temple.

Speaking to the media outside the temple, Anant said, "I am happy that I came here. I had a very good darshan of Lord Jagannath. I pray for his blessings."

Anant Ambani got officially engaged to his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, in a grand star-studded ceremony on January 19 in Mumbai. The ceremony, in the presence of families from both sides, friends, and others, took place at the Antilia residence of the Ambanis. Several Bollywood celebs marked their presence at the grand event hoisted at the Ambani's residence in Mumbai.

The Gujarati Hindu traditions were followed with great enthusiasm at the family temple and ceremony venues, and followed by exchange of greetings, gifts, bonhomie and fun. The evening's festivities started with members of the Ambani family, led by Anant's sister Isha, going to the Merchant's residence to invite them and Radhika to the functions. The Merchant family was received warmly by the Ambani family at their residence amid 'Aarti' and chanting of mantras.