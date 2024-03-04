Vikrant Massey Recalls Getting Skin Burn during 12th Fail Preps, Director Shot Him without Makeup

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 55 minutes ago

Vikrant Massey Recalls Getting Skin Burn during 12th Fail Preps, Director Shot Him without Makeup

Actor Vikrant Massey opened up interesting stories about his latest hit movie 12th Fail. The film released last year, received praise from several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others

Hyderabad: Actor Vikrant Massey, amidst revelling in the success of his latest film 12th Fail, recently became a father, marking a joyous chapter in his life. The movie, helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, captured hearts with its captivating narrative and well-defined characters. In a recent interview, Vikrant commended the director and revealed an interesting anecdote about shooting without makeup after he got skin burns during film preparations.

Recently, in an interview with a magazine, Vikrant Massey discussed his role in the film 12th Fail. Portraying a 19-year-old Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirant, Massey shared that he dedicated around a year and a half to preparing for the project. The three months leading up to the filming involved intensive workshops and reading sessions.

As part of his transformation for the role, Massey underwent weight loss and skin tanning. However, during the tanning process, his skin got burnt, causing some concern about potential delays in the shoot.

Reflecting on an incident where Vidhu Vinod Chopra filmed him without makeup, Massey mentioned how the director proposed shooting him 'raw' after learning about the skin burn. Massey quoted Chopra as describing the situation as advantageous, as it eliminated the need for makeup, allowing them to capture the scenes in a natural state. Despite the physical challenges, Massey highlighted that the true difficulty lay in portraying the emotional depth of the character's journey.

Discussing the most challenging aspect of the movie, Massey pointed out the emotional weight that came with embodying a character representing the aspirations of millions of Indians. He expressed the importance of telling an authentic story that resonates with the broader audience, emphasising the real and relatable aspects of the Indian experience.

12th Fail garnered praises from various Indian actors, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor among others. The movie is currently available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

READ MORE

  1. Makers of Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report Pay Homage to 59 Lives Lost in Godhra Tragedy
  2. 100 Days of 12th Fail: Did You Know It Took 179 Drafts to Make the Final Script? More Tidbits Inside
  3. Kareena Kapoor Calls Vikrant Massey and 12th Fail Team 'Legends', Latter Reacts

TAGGED:

Vikrant MasseyVikrant Massey interview12th FailVidhu Vinod Chopra

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.