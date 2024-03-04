Vikrant Massey Recalls Getting Skin Burn during 12th Fail Preps, Director Shot Him without Makeup

Hyderabad: Actor Vikrant Massey, amidst revelling in the success of his latest film 12th Fail, recently became a father, marking a joyous chapter in his life. The movie, helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, captured hearts with its captivating narrative and well-defined characters. In a recent interview, Vikrant commended the director and revealed an interesting anecdote about shooting without makeup after he got skin burns during film preparations.

Recently, in an interview with a magazine, Vikrant Massey discussed his role in the film 12th Fail. Portraying a 19-year-old Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirant, Massey shared that he dedicated around a year and a half to preparing for the project. The three months leading up to the filming involved intensive workshops and reading sessions.

As part of his transformation for the role, Massey underwent weight loss and skin tanning. However, during the tanning process, his skin got burnt, causing some concern about potential delays in the shoot.

Reflecting on an incident where Vidhu Vinod Chopra filmed him without makeup, Massey mentioned how the director proposed shooting him 'raw' after learning about the skin burn. Massey quoted Chopra as describing the situation as advantageous, as it eliminated the need for makeup, allowing them to capture the scenes in a natural state. Despite the physical challenges, Massey highlighted that the true difficulty lay in portraying the emotional depth of the character's journey.

Discussing the most challenging aspect of the movie, Massey pointed out the emotional weight that came with embodying a character representing the aspirations of millions of Indians. He expressed the importance of telling an authentic story that resonates with the broader audience, emphasising the real and relatable aspects of the Indian experience.

12th Fail garnered praises from various Indian actors, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor among others. The movie is currently available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.