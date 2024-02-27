Makers of Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report Pay Homage to 59 Lives Lost in Godhra Tragedy

Hyderabad: Vikrant Massey's upcoming film, The Sabarmati Report, honors the memory of the 59 individuals who tragically lost their lives in the Godhra train burning incident. Jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, the first glimpse of The Sabarmati Report has been unveiled.

In a tribute shared on Instagram, Balaji Motion Pictures marked the 22nd anniversary of the Sabarmati Express tragedy. The accompanying video depicts Vikrant Massey portraying the role of Sabar Kumar, a news anchor, reporting on the Godhra train burning incident. The video features Vikrant's character dismayed by the portrayal of the incident as an "accident." He is seen questioning the narrative and insisting it was not merely an accident.

Directed by Ranjan Chandel, the film delves into the harrowing events of the Sabarmati Express burning near Godhra railway station in 2002, which claimed 59 lives. Released on February 27, marking the 22nd anniversary, the video offers glimpses of the tragedy alongside the message, "22 years later, 2 official reports and multiple investigations later."

Starring Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, the movie has garnered anticipation from fans, who eagerly await its release. Comments on the first look praised Vikrant's potential for another stellar performance and expressed hopes for an informative portrayal of the events, devoid of politicisation. The Sabarmati Report is all set to hit big screens on May 3, 2024.

Vikrant is basking in the success of his latest release 12th Fail. The film helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra received both commercial success and critical acclaim. In the film, Vikrant played IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and earned widespread recognition for his role.