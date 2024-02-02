Kareena Kapoor Calls Vikrant Massey and 12th Fail Team 'Legends', Latter Reacts

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan praised Vikrant Massey, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and his team on Friday for the critically acclaimed film 12th Fail. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial stars Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr in the lead. After Kareena praised the film, Vikrant, who is a fan of the actor, reposted her story with the most amazing response to it.

Kareena took to Instagram and posted on her stories writing, "12th Fail. Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and the entire cast and crew, legend's." Massey responded to Bebo's story by writing on his Instagram account, "Bas, ab main retire ho sakta hoon!! Thank you so much, Ma'am! You have no idea what this means to me.

12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is about UPSC aspirants and is based on true stories. It narrates the everyday challenges of millions of students who take the UPSC entrance exam. The film portrays the true story of Manoj Kumar Sharma and his IRS officer wife, Shraddha Joshi, played by Medha. It follows Manoj's journey as a young lad from Chambal who eventually becomes an IPS officer after years of hard effort.

Following a resounding good response from critics and audiences, not only Kareena but several other celebrities have gushed about the film. Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anurag Kashyap, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, and countless others all complimented the film. 12th Fail, which was released in theatres on October 27 of last year, also won Best Film at the 69th Filmfare Awards. Moreover, Vikrant received the Best Actor (Critics) award for his portrayal in the film.

On the professional front, Kareena will be featured in The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.