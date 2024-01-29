Filmfare Awards 2024: Double Celebrations for Ranbir-Alia; Animal, 12th Fail Emerge Sweeping Winners

Bollywood's glitterati lit up Filmfare Awards 2024

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Bollywood's glitterati lit up Gujarat International Finance Tec-City as the 69th Filmfare Awards unfolded in the state for the first time. The star-studded evening at GIFT City welcomed the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Kareena Kapoor, joined by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, and BJP state chief CR Paatil.

The two-day extravaganza, celebrating excellence in the Hindi-language film industry, kicked off with a spectacular curtain raiser at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre. Aparshakti Khurana and Karishma Tanna took the stage to host the Saturday event, where technical brilliance in Hindi cinema took center stage. Industry luminaries such as Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and others graced the red carpet.

The Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd (TCGL) teamed up with Worldwide Media (WWM) to host the event, aligning with Gujarat's Cinematic Tourism Policy introduced in 2022. The policy aims to position the state as a prime destination for shooting movies, TV shows, and web series.

It was a moment of double celebrations for Bollywood's power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as they bagged top honours at the award gala on Sunday night. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail and Sandeep Reddy Vanga helmed Animal were the sweeping winners of the night.

Have a look at winners' list for Filmfare Awards 2024 :

Best Film (Popular): 12th Fail

Best Film (Critics): Joram

Best Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra for 12th Fail

Best Actor In A Leading Role: Ranbir Kapoor for Animal

Best Actor (Critics): Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Actress Critics: Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Vicky Kaushal for Dunki

Best Actress In A Supporting Role: Shabana Azmi for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Tere Vaaste- Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Best Music Album: Animal (Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshwardhan Rameshwar, Gurinder Seagal)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Bhupinder Babbal for Arjan Vailly- Animal

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao for Besharam Rang- Pathaan

Best Story: Amit Rai for OMG 2

Best Screenplay: Vidhu Vinod Chopra for 12th Fail

Best Dialogue: Ishita Moitra for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Saturday's technical brilliance awards acknowledged achievements such as Spiro Razatos, Anl Arasu, and Craig MacRae for Best Action in Jawan, Harshavardhan Rameshwar's stellar Background Score in Animal, and the impressive Cinematography of Avinash Arun Dhaware in Three of Us.

Meanwhile, Sachin Lovelekar, Divvya Gambhir, and Nidhhi Gambhir shone with Best Costume Design for Sam Bahadur, while Kunal Sharma (MPSE) and Sync Cinema earned honors for Sound Design in Sam Bahadur and Animal, respectively. The list goes on, showcasing the diverse talents and accomplishments that make the Hindi film industry a beacon of Indian cinema.