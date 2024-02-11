100 Days of 12th Fail: Did You Know It Took 179 Drafts to Make the Final Script? More Tidbits Inside

Hyderabad: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest directorial and production venture, 12th Fail, turned out to be a slipper hit upon its release on October 27, 2023. Elevating the film was Vikrant Massey's nuanced performance, turning what initially seemed like a gamble into a victory at the box office. Despite a slow start, the film gained momentum through strong word of mouth. The team recently celebrated 100 days of 12th Fail in Mumbai, At the event, Chopra and Massey provided valuable insights into the creative process behind 12th Fail.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

The makers shared a captivating video on YouTube, featuring the actor-director duo discussing the film's production, memorable moments on set, and its impact. This dialogue offers a captivating peek into the intricate world of filmmaking and storytelling. While the hour-long video offers a treasure trove of insights for cinephiles, several highlights stand out from the conversation.

Reflecting on the film's journey, Vinod recounted how even close associates, including his wife, Anupama Chopra, initially suggested releasing the film on OTT platforms, doubting its theatrical appeal. However, he followed his instincts, opting for a cinematic release, and the rest, as they say, is history.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Addressing a hall brimming with aspiring filmmakers, Vinod underlined the importance of clarity in one's filmmaking motives. He stressed that while the world around us evolves, fundamental human values remain constant. According to Vinod, it's crucial for cinema students and filmmakers to tune out the noise and resist succumbing to box office pressures.

Discussing the collaborative nature of filmmaking, Vidhu quoted Akira Kurosawa: "Movies are made by a cooperation workforce that is created by a union of individual Human talent," highlighting the importance of a collective effort. The seasoned filmmaker noted that true magic unfolds when a director fosters an environment where creativity can flourish.

Sharing insights into the process of filtering ideas, Vidhu showed the audience two scripts: one for the actors and another marked with his own notes. It was then that Vikrant chimed in and revealed a fascinating tidbit—the script handed to him was the 179th draft of 12th Fai. Agreeing with him, Vinod directed the audience's attention to two piles of scripts next to his chair, which until then had seemed out of place on stage

Adapted from Anurag Pathak's book, 12th Fail chronicles the remarkable journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who transcended poverty to become an IPS officer. The film shines a spotlight on his resilience and the pivotal role played by his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

Vikrant Massey's portrayal of Manoj, alongside Medha Shankar's portrayal of Shraddha, resonated deeply with audiences. With a budget of Rs 20 crore, the film exceeded expectations, grossing Rs 55.63 crore nett in India alone during its theatrical run. Today, it continues to captivate audiences both in theaters and on OTT platform.