Watch: Thalapathy Vijay off to USA for GOAT Shoot, Promises to Meet Tamil Nadu's Academic Stars Soon

Hyderabad: Superstar Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up to thrill his fans with his upcoming project, The Greatest of All Time, also known as GAOT. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film has been generating excitement right from the word go. The latest news from the GAOT camp is that they've embarked on the next shooting schedule in the USA. Upon his return, Vijay has pledged to meet with the top scorers of class 10th and 12th in Tamil Nadu.

In a viral video. Vijay was spotted by paparazzi at Chennai airport, as he jetted off to the stateside for this action-packed sci-fi drama where he'll be seen in a dual role. Reports suggest that the filmmakers will employ cutting-edge de-aging technology to feature Vijay in younger role. While the filming is nearing completion, Vijay is already halfway through the dubbing process.

In other GAOT updates, there's speculation that Sivakarthikeyan might make a cameo appearance in this Venkat Prabhu-directed film. The makers recently released of the catchy single Whistle Podu from the movie. While the first single is creating buzz online, Venkat Prabhu hinted that GOAT second single will be out in June.

Meenakshi Chaudhary stars opposite Vijay in GAOT, supported by a stellar cast including Prashanth, Prabhudeva, and Sneha. AGS Entertainment is leading the production, with a planned multilingual release on September 5.

Upon returning from filming, Vijay intends to recognise the academic achievements of the top students in grades 10 and 12. His dedication to nurturing young talent was evident when he praised last year's high achievers in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. Vijay recently took to social media to congratulate the class 10th and 12th students on their board exam results, promising to meet them again. However, he has chosen not to disclose the specific city or district where this event will take place.