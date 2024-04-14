Game Changer to Clash with Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT at Box Office? Watch What Ram Charan Has to Say

Watch | Ram Charan opens up on Game Changer release plan

Hyderabad: Ram Charan's upcoming film Game Changer is sparking speculation of a clash with Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT, also known as The Greatest of All Times, at the box office. Both films are set to release in multiple languages, which has stirred excitement and speculation in the industry.

Vijay, known for his box office prowess, will be seen next in GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu, scheduled for release on September 5. On the other hand, Game Changer, directed by Shankar and starring Ram Charan alongside Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah, has been in production for some time, with its release date yet to be officially announced.

Recently, at an event in Chennai where Ram Charan received an honorary doctorate, he expressed his gratitude to fans and provided updates on his projects. He reassured fans that Game Changer is on track for a theatrical release by the end of September or October, across five languages—Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. He also mentioned that this film marks his first foray into a political drama.

Contrary to reports suggesting a clash between the two films, Ram Charan's statement indicates that Game Changer won't be releasing around the same time as GOAT. Meanwhile, promotions for both films are in full swing, with Game Changer having released its first track, Jaragandi, featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.

GOAT is generating significant anticipation as one of Vijay's final film releases before he transitions into politics. The film's first track, featuring Vijay's vocals and composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, is set to be unveiled today evening.