Jaragandi Song Out: Makers Drop First Song from Game Changer on Ram Charan's Birthday - Watch

Hyderabad: Ram Charan's forthcoming single, Jaragandi, from his highly anticipated film Game Changer, was dropped on social media on March 27 on the ocassion of the actor's 39th birthday. Sharing the song, makers released the poster with Ram Charan donning a purple kurta-pyjama against a backdrop of colourful houses. The song was earlier scheduled to be released last year but was delayed to a leak.

Sharing the song on his Instagram handle, Ram wrote: "Here we go… #Jaragandi." The song was released in three languages: Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Director Shankar Shanmugam reportedly spent more than Rs 90 crore on this particular song. The lyrical video song has the film's lead Ram Charan and Kiara Advani dancing together.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

S Thaman's background score blends seamlessly with each shot, while Anantha Sriram's lyrics are fits perfectly. Daler Mehendi and Sunidhi Chauhan sang the song, while Prabhu Deva choreographed it. The song was filmed in a really vibrant way, with lots of colours and landscapes, in true Shankar Shanmugam style.

Game Changer, written and directed by Shankar, is a political action thriller starring Ram Charan in dual roles. Apart from the RRR star, Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar will appear in supporting roles. Karthik Subbaraj co-wrote the story, which is bankrolled under Sri Venkateswara Creations, led by Dil Raju and Shirish. Game Changer is set to be released in theatres in September, during Dussehra. An official announcement on the release date will be made in the following months.