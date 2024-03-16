Ram Charan-Kiara Advani's Game Changer Shoot Creates Frenzy in Vizag, Fans Swarm Location - Watch

Hyderabad: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are busy shooting for their upcoming film Game Changer in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The duo was spotted while filming Game Changer, directed by Shankar. Excited by the presence of the Game Changer stars in the city, fans took to social media to share pictures and videos of Ram Charan and Kiara from the sets.

The makers of Game Changer hadn't revealed much about the actors' looks, but fans leaked some images and videos. In the leaked footage, Ram Charan is seen wearing a formal shirt, pants, and shoes, with neat hair and glasses. Kiara is spotted in a simple blue and gold saree which she teamed up with a cream blouse. With hair tied in a ponytail and minimal accessories, Kiara looked stunning as a small bindi on forehead added to her allure.

One video shows a set at RK Beach where fans crowded around Ram Charan, despite security trying to manage the situation. A huge crowd stayed until the actor finished shooting.

As for the movie's plot, it's kept secret, but buzz around the film suggest that Ram Charan plays a political strategist in a story based on true events. The film faced delays because director Shankar was busy with another project, and so were some of the other actors. Ram Charan and Kiara aside, the cast includes Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Samuthirakani, and others.

After Game Changer, Ram Charan will work on a sports drama with director Buchi Babu Sana. Co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, the film is said to go on floors later this month. Meanwhile, Kiara has War 2 coming up with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. She has also bagged lead role in Ranveer Singh starrer Don 3.