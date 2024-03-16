RC16: Ram Charan's next with Janhvi Kapoor Titled Peddi?

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer RC16 is soon to get a title. According to latest buzz around the film, the makers are considering to name RC16 as Peddi.

Hyderabad: Tentatively titled RC16, Ram Charan's next with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana is causing a lot of excitement. As the makers are keeping the project under wraps, fans are eager to know what the title of RC16 will be. The latest buzz around the film suggests that the makers are considering naming it Peddi.

Even though they haven't officially announced it yet, Peddi seems to be a favorite among the team. The makers are also considering other possible titles too; however, Peddi is most likely to be the title of RC16. As reported earlier, RC16's shoot is likely to commence with a pooja ceremony on March 20. Following the event, we might learn more about the cast and story of the movie. As of now, all that is known about the film is that it is going to be a sports drama.

Anticipation for the official title to be revealed on the launch day of the film is high. If the buzz turns out to be true, it will clear up all the speculation and give fans a real idea of what the movie is about. Another update coming from those close to the development hints that the reveal of the RC16 title might be delayed to March 27 to mark Ram Charan's 39th birthday.

Janhvi Kapoor will be the leading lady in the movie, which will be her second Telugu film after Jr NTR's Devara. The music for RC16 is being done by A R Rahman, so people are expecting it to be amazing. Right now, Ram Charan is getting ready for the release of his next movie, Game Changer, which is supposed to come out this year. He's been shooting for it in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, along with Kiara Advani.

