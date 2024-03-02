Watch: Ram Charan Pampers Upasana Konidela Mid-flight, Takes Relationship Goals a Notch Higher

Hyderabad: Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, known for their enviable relationship, often share glimpses of their personal life on social media. Recently, on March 1st, they were spotted at Hyderabad airport, en route to Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations.

A video of Ram Charan tenderly massaging Upasana's feet during the flight has gone viral, setting a new standard for relationship goals. Fans even suggest he deserves the 'Best Hubby' award for this thoughtful act.

Ram Charan and Upasana have been together since school days, officially getting engaged in 2011 and tying the knot in 2012. Their social media presence often showcases their love for each other, with updates on their journey and the recent addition of their daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, born on June 20th, 2023.

The couple's trip to Jamnagar was for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, held from March 1st to 3rd at the Ambani Estate in Gujarat. The event kicked off with a brunch followed by various celebrations, including a performance by Rihanna and other artists like Diljit Dosanjh and Arijit Singh.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ram Charan will next be seen in political thriller Game Changer alongside Kiara Advani. Helmed by Shankar, the film will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The actor also has Buchi Babu Sana directed sports drama in his kitty. The film will also feature Janhvi Kapoor in lead role.