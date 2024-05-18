ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aishwarya Rai's Second Outing at Cannes 2024 Disappoints Fans: 'Uorfi Could've Styled Her Better'

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 18, 2024, 1:18 PM IST

Updated : May 18, 2024, 5:28 PM IST

Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Trolled for Dressing up as Birthday Party Decorations at Film Festival
Aishwarya Rai trolled for her Cannes 2024 look (Photo: Getty)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fans and netizens have expressed disappointment over her second red-carpet look, which was designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. They criticised her stylist and compared her outfit to birthday party decor.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabbed attention on the red carpet at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, donning a show-stopping blue and silver gown designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. The actor first stunned in a black and white gown with molten gold detailing on the bust on day 2 at the prestigious event, and then she opted for this dramatic 'confetti' ensemble. While some praised her daring fashion choice, others were less than impressed, taking to social media to express their disappointment.

The internet was abuzz with reactions to Aishwarya's look, with many calling for her stylists to be replaced. One user wrote, "Most of us got to know about Cannes because of Aishwarya Rai. She is an icon; I feel so sad looking at this. Why does her stylist hate her so much? It’s like Falguni and Shane Peacock have some personal vendetta against her."

Another quipped, "Urfi could have styled Aishwarya better for Cannes." The criticism was relentless, with one netizen demanding, "Falguni Shane peacock and Aishwarya Rar's stylist need to be fired. Two back to back terrible looks at Cannes."

Some users couldn't help but poke fun at the outfit, joking that it resembled birthday party decorations or even an aluminium foil brand advertisement. The user wrote, "Have a feeling Aishwarya secretly promotes an aluminium foil brand at her Cannes appearance."

Despite the backlash, Aishwarya's makeup was widely praised, with one user commenting, "Can't believe this is the same Aishwarya at Cannes. What the hell happened to her stylists? Or are they underpaid? Only the makeup saved the day."

Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Trolled for Dressing up as Birthday Party Decorations at Film Festival
Aishwarya Rai with Hollywood actor Eva Longoria (Photo: Getty)

Amidst the frenzy, Aishwarya was spotted reuniting with her friend, Hollywood actor Eva Longoria on the red carpet. The two posed for photos, creating a memorable moment at the festival.

Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Trolled for Dressing up as Birthday Party Decorations at Film Festival
Aishwarya Rai trolled for her Cannes 2024 look (Photo: Getty)

This year's appearance marked Aishwarya's 22nd year at Cannes, with her debut dating back to 2002 when she wore a stunning saree designed by Neeta Lulla. Last year, she stunned in a silver hooded cape gown by Sophie Couture, making a dramatic statement at the screening of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.

READ MORE

  1. WATCH: Salman Khan Arrives at Airport Surrounded by Gunmen, Jacqueliene Jets off for Cannes 2024
  2. Cannes Film Festival 2024: Kiara Looks Dreamy in Thigh-high Slit Gown Ahead of Red Carpet Debut
  3. Sobhita Dhulipala Makes Cannes Debut in Rs 1.8L worth Outfit, Previously Seen on Athiya Shetty
Last Updated :May 18, 2024, 5:28 PM IST

TAGGED:

CANNES 202477TH CANNES FILM FESTIVALAISHWARYA RAI BACHCHANAISHWARYA RAI CANNES OUTFITAISHWARYA RAI TROLLED FOR CANNES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.