Aishwarya Rai's Second Outing at Cannes 2024 Disappoints Fans: 'Uorfi Could've Styled Her Better'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabbed attention on the red carpet at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, donning a show-stopping blue and silver gown designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. The actor first stunned in a black and white gown with molten gold detailing on the bust on day 2 at the prestigious event, and then she opted for this dramatic 'confetti' ensemble. While some praised her daring fashion choice, others were less than impressed, taking to social media to express their disappointment.

The internet was abuzz with reactions to Aishwarya's look, with many calling for her stylists to be replaced. One user wrote, "Most of us got to know about Cannes because of Aishwarya Rai. She is an icon; I feel so sad looking at this. Why does her stylist hate her so much? It’s like Falguni and Shane Peacock have some personal vendetta against her."

Another quipped, "Urfi could have styled Aishwarya better for Cannes." The criticism was relentless, with one netizen demanding, "Falguni Shane peacock and Aishwarya Rar's stylist need to be fired. Two back to back terrible looks at Cannes."

Some users couldn't help but poke fun at the outfit, joking that it resembled birthday party decorations or even an aluminium foil brand advertisement. The user wrote, "Have a feeling Aishwarya secretly promotes an aluminium foil brand at her Cannes appearance."

Despite the backlash, Aishwarya's makeup was widely praised, with one user commenting, "Can't believe this is the same Aishwarya at Cannes. What the hell happened to her stylists? Or are they underpaid? Only the makeup saved the day."

Aishwarya Rai with Hollywood actor Eva Longoria (Photo: Getty)

Amidst the frenzy, Aishwarya was spotted reuniting with her friend, Hollywood actor Eva Longoria on the red carpet. The two posed for photos, creating a memorable moment at the festival.

Aishwarya Rai trolled for her Cannes 2024 look (Photo: Getty)

This year's appearance marked Aishwarya's 22nd year at Cannes, with her debut dating back to 2002 when she wore a stunning saree designed by Neeta Lulla. Last year, she stunned in a silver hooded cape gown by Sophie Couture, making a dramatic statement at the screening of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.