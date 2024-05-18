ETV Bharat / state

4 Law Students Die As Car Rams Into Tree In Patiala

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 18, 2024, 1:06 PM IST

A group of six law students were returning to their hostel when their car rammed into a roadside tree last night. A case was registered and their parents have been informed about the mishap.

Patiala: Four students of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law died and two others were injured in a road accident in Patiala on Friday night, police said.

The incident took place when their speeding car rammed into a tree at around 12 am on Bhadson Road in Patiala. There were six students in the car. Four students succumbed to their injuries on the spot and remaining two were seriously injured.

On information a team from Bakhshiwala police station reached the spot and initiated an urgent rescue operation. The impact of the collision was so intense that tractors were used to pull the debris so as to take out the bodies from the damaged vehicle. The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital while the four bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

A senior officer of Bakhshiwala police station said a case has been registered and investigations are underway. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the students were returning to their hostel after attending a programme when the mishap occurred. Their parents have been informed, he said.

The CCTV cameras of the nearby locations would be examined to ascertain as to how the incident took place, the officer added. The incident took place close to the university near Bakhshiwal village on Bhadso Road.

