Upasana Konidela Opens up about Overcoming Insecurities with Ram Charan's Onscreen Romance

Hyderabad: RRR star Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela opened up about her initial discomfort with some of the intimate scenes featuring her husband alongside leading ladies in films. Coming from diverse backgrounds, Upasana, from a family of doctors and entrepreneurs, found it challenging to grasp the intricacies of Ram Charan's profession.

Despite their years of dating, Upasana admitted struggling to reconcile with certain aspects of Ram Charan's work, questioning the need for such scenes. In an interview, Upasana recalled her conversations with Ram Charan, where she expressed her concerns, to which he patiently explained the technicalities of the film industry, gradually easing her discomfort.

"Like every woman, I've sometimes asked him if he needed to do certain scenes with heroines. I'm like, 'Come on, what is this?'" Upasana said. The 34-year-old entrepreneur stressed on their differing upbringings, stating, "Initially, I didn’t understand; we came from two different worlds. But there's no one he has better chemistry with than me, he looks the best with me."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, began their journey as parents with the birth of their daughter, Klin Kaara, in June 2023. Upasana described Klin as a daddy's girl, highlighting the shared responsibilities in parenting. She praised Ram Charan's hands-on approach, expressing a hint of jealousy at their daughter's special bond with her father.

On the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for his upcoming projects, including director Shankar’s Game Changer, where he will star alongside Kiara Advani, and an untitled venture directed by Buchi Babu Sana, known for the film Uppena. The latter, tentatively titled RC16 is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the banner which produced Ram Charan's 2018 blockbuster release, Rangasthalam.