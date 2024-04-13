Start Music: Goat Makers Drop Teaser of First Single from Thalapathy Vijay Starrer - Watch

'Are You Ready?': Vijay Starrer GOAT Makers Tease Release of First Single

Makers of Vijay's upcoming movie GOAT aka The Greatest of All Time hint at the release of the film's first single. The flick is set to hit the silver screens on September 5.

Hyderabad: The upcoming movie GOAT aka The Greatest of All Time, starring actor Vijay, is one of the highly anticipated movies releasing this year. The movie is slated to hit theatres on September 5 and fans have been eagerly seeking updates ever since. Now, on Saturday, the makers took to social media to hint at the forthcoming release of the first single from the movie and dropped teaser of GOAT first single which will also boasts vocals by Vijay.

Taking to Instagram, production house AGS Entertainment dropped a colourful poster that had "G.O.A.T's first single! Are you ready?" written on it. Although not confirmed, the song is expected to be unveiled on Sunday, April 14, to coincide with the Tamil New Year celebrations. The song's title is yet to be disclosed. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music for the film.

Reports suggest that GOAT will feature four songs in addition to various short theme songs dedicated to key characters. Speculations indicate that Yuvan has composed a distinctive theme song for Vijay's character, reminiscent of the iconic Mankatha theme.

Directed and written by Venkat Prabhu, GOAT marks the director's first collaboration with Vijay, who stars in his 68th lead role. Produced by AGS Entertainment, the movie is shrouded in secrecy but is rumoured to be an action-packed sci-fi film. The cast of GOAT also includes Prashanth, Prabhudeva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, and Ajmal Ameer, among others. Venkat Prabhu is expected to make a cameo appearance in the movie as well.

Notably, GOAT will be Vijay's first film release after his entrance into politics. Although the actor has shown intentions of diving into full-time politics, the release of GOAT is likely to draw hordes of fans to the theatres. In the movie, Vijay is set to portray two different roles - a young man and an older character.

