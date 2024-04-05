Thalapathy Vijay Spotted at Airport as He Heads to Dubai for GOAT Shoot - Watch

Hyderabad: The sci-fi drama GOAT or The Greatest Of All Time directed by Venkat Prabhu, is slated to release in August of 2024. As the film has neared shoot completion, star Thalapathy Vijay was seen flying down to Dubai from Chennai to film the remaining portions. He was seen wearing a grey shirt and a face mask. A video of the actor from the airport is now going viral on social media.

Actor Vijay left for Dubai to shoot his forthcoming film GOAT on Friday. The film marks the first collaboration between actor Vijay and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. As the actor has launched a political party by the name Tamilnadu Vetri Kazhagam, and aspires to quit acting to fully pursue politics, he is keen on wrapping up the GOAT, one of his last two films before he takes the plunge.

GOAT is the actor's 68th film. As he has said that he will leave films after finishing the projects at hand to devote his whole attention to politics, fans' expectations from the film have reached new heights. Apart from Vijay, the film features actors Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, and Premji, as well as actresses Sneha, Laila, and Meenakshi Chaudhary.

The Greatest of All Time is produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram's AGS Entertainment. The music of the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Vijay is rumoured to be portraying dual roles of a father and son in the film.

Sneha has been cast opposite Vijay in the father's role, while Meenakshi Chowdhury plays the son's love interest. Vijay's young appearance is also claimed to have been achieved with the help of de-aging technologies in California. The film is supposed to be based on time travel.