'happy Birthday Master': Venkat Prabhu Wishes Prabhu Deva on Birthday with Stunning Poster from Goat

Hyderabad: Director Venkat Prabhu sent birthday wishes to Prabhu Deva, who turns 51 today. Sharing a striking poster of Prabhu Deva from the upcoming film The Greatest Of All Time, also known as GOAT, Venkat expressed his love on social media.

In celebration of Prabhu Deva's birthday, Venkat posted a special poster on X (formerly Twitter). The poster features Prabhu Deva holding a gun, with an overlayed image showing him in a pleasant pose. Venkat captioned the post, "A very happy bday @PDdancing master!! With love from ur #TheGOATteam #TheGreatestOfAllTime."

The poster created a buzz on social media, with fans joining in to wish Prabhu Deva on his special day. The hashtag #TheGreatestOfAllTime started trending on Twitter soon after.

The Greatest Of All also stars Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Laila, Vaibhav, and Mohan in leading roles. The film, featuring Thalapathy Vijay in a dual role, promises to be a sci-fi spectacle. With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni, it is produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram’s AGS Entertainment.

Prabhu Deva has a busy schedule ahead, with various projects in the pipeline. Apart from acting, he is also involved in choreographing for films like Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa and the upcoming movie Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. Jargandi, the song from Game Changer dropped on Ram Charan's birthday in March is choregraphed by Prabhu Deva.