Vijay Receives Rousing Welcome in Kerala, Fans Storm Airport with 'Thalapathy' Chants - Watch

Hyderabad: The arrival of actor Vijay in Kerala has caused quite a stir among his massive fan base in the state. Known for his popularity in Kerala, it's no wonder fans go wild whenever he visits. This time, he's in Thiruvananthapuram to join the filming of The Greatest of All Time, helmed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment.

Vijay's arrival at Thiruvananthapuram on Monday was met with immense excitement from his fans. This visit is particularly special as it marks his return to filming in Kerala after 14 years, since his last film in the state in 2010 with the blockbuster Kaavalan. Visuals from the airport showed fans climbing poles, while security staff struggled to manage the crowd surrounding Vijay's car.

Another interesting trend on Twitter was the tracking of the flight that Vijay was supposedly on. Several screenshots of a flight tracker circulated on the internet, with fans claiming that the flight was in the number one position worldwide as thousands of fans kept an eye on the live updates of Vijay's arrival via air.

Prior to his arrival, the crowd started swelling outside Thiruvananthapuram airport. Thousands of fans patiently waited for hours for a glimpse of the star. Videos of the bustling crowds quickly circulated online, with #VijayStormHitsKerala trending on social media platforms like Twitter. Security was heightened at the airport in anticipation of the large turnout.

Now in Kerala, Vijay is gearing up to film crucial scenes for The Greatest of All Time, reportedly at the Greenfield Stadium in Kochi. Fans are flocking to witness their idol in action while filming. The filming of The Greatest of All Time is expected to wrap up within a month, aiming for a Diwali release.

Meanwhie, fans eagerly anticipate the release of the first single from the movie, with director Venkat Prabhu teasing a significant update during a recent event. Earlier known as Thalapthy 68, the film is highly anticipated as one of the actor's final films, as he has announced plans to prioritise his political aspirations over his acting career.