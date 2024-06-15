Hyderabad: Illegal Structures Demolished in front of Jagan's Lotus Pond House

Hyderabad (Telangana) : Officials demolished the illegal structures in front of the house of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad. The officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) removed the illegally constructed police security sheds in front of the Lotus Pond residence of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

About three sheds were razed to the ground at the spot. The demolition was taken following complaints that those structure were blocking the road, causing traffic problems in the area. The GHMC officials inspected the area and found that the sheds came up in an encroached part of the road and in violation of the building regulations.

The demolitions came after the Congress returned to power in Telangana by defeating the KCR-led Bharata Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in the 2023 Assembly elections. The BRS government under the leadership of former chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao had good relations with Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Also, in Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections this year, the Jagan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) faced a crushing defeated in the hands of the tripartite alliance between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janasena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The YSRCP which won 151 out of the total 175 assembly seats in 2019 elections, was reduced to a mere 11 seats in the 2024 elections.