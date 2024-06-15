Kalki 2898 AD First Single Bhairava Anthem Promo Out: Here's WHEN 'India's Biggest Song' Starring Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh Is Releasing

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for fans of actors Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, as the makers of the highly anticipated sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD have released the promo of the movie's first single Bhairava Anthem on Saturday, June 15. This electrifying track marks a special collaboration between singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh and the film's lead star Prabhas.

Sharing Bhairava Anthem promo, the makers on Instagram wrote, "𝐓𝐰𝐨 𝐈𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬. 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐦. 🎶❤️‍🔥." The full song will be out tomorrow, June 16. The promo unleashes an adrenaline-packed anthem, featuring Diljit's electrifying entrance as he belts out the powerful lyrics of the Bhairava Anthem. The energy intensifies as Prabhas, dressed in an all-black outfit, makes a heroic appearance, joining forces with Diljit to deliver a high-octane performance.

In this post-apocalyptic saga, Deepika Padukone's character Padma finds herself at the centre of a world-changing event as she conceives a child destined to revolutionise the world. With the guidance of Ashwatthama, played by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Padma must navigate dangerous landscapes to protect herself and her unborn child from the relentless pursuit of Bhairava, a ruthless bounty hunter portrayed by Prabhas.

As the story unfolds, the film takes an intriguing turn, delving into the mysteries of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu's tenth and final manifestation, Kalki. This cinematic masterpiece, directed by Nag Ashwin, also boasts an ensemble cast of exceptional talent including Kamal Haasan in a special yet pivotal role, alongside Disha Patani.

Music maestro Santhosh Narayanan has crafted the film's soundtrack, which promises to elevate the cinematic experience. With its grand scale and ambitious narrative, Kalki 2898 AD is reported to be the most expensive Indian movie ever made. Mark your calendars for June 27, 2024, when this epic sci-fi adventure will finally hit theatres worldwide.