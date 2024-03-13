Vijay's Leo Beats Salaar, Jawan, Adipurush to Become Most Talked about Indian Film of 2023

Hyderabad: In the dynamic world of Tamil cinema, 2023 was a year of cinematic greatness, with films that delighted fans and stretched creative boundaries, displaying the Tamil film industry's diversity on a whole new level. Now, as per the list of the top ten most talked about films of 2023 curated by Seven Screen Studio, Vijay's film Leo has left behind Prabhas' multi starrer Adipurush, Shah Rukh Khan's all three releases of last year, namely Jawan, Pathaan and Dunki, to secure the top spot.

The Vijay-starrer released in theatres on October 18, 2023 amid huge buzz. The project marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster Master. As per the data released by the production house, Leo ranks at number 1, while the second spot is held by Prabhas' Salaar. On the third and fourth number, we have Varisu and Thunivo, respectively. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan appears on the 5th place, followed by Adipurush. The last two spots are again held by SRK with his other two releases of 2023 - Pathaan and Dunki at the 7th and 8th spots.

Talking about Leo, the film went on to become the third highest grossing Tamil movies worldwide and 6th highest grossing South Indian film. The actioner minted over Rs 600 crore, further acknowledging its dominance at the box office. Apart from Vijay, the film feature Trisha Krishnan in a key role. She previously collaborated with Vijay on Tamil films including Ghilli, Kuruvi, Thirupaachi, and Aathi. The film also features Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan. It is bankrolled by S S Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy.