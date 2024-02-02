Karthik Subbaraj Cheers Vijay's Political Leap, Fans Demand 'Memorable' Thalapathy 69

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Vijay, affectionately known as 'Thalapathy' among fans, made headlines by officially announcing the formation of his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, on Friday, February 2. Interestingly, he disclosed that the party would not debut in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls but instead target the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, adding a strategic twist to his political entry.

In an extensive press note, the superstar outlined his political plans, triggering a positive reception not only from his dedicated fanbase but also from several prominent figures in the Tamil cinema industry. Among them, director Karthik Subbaraj, known for Jigarthanda DoubleX, was quick to extend his wishes on social media, writing, "Warm Welcome & All the very best @actorvijay sir 👍👍 #தமிழகவெற்றிகழகம்" (sic).

Soon after Karthik shared the post, fans immediately speculated that he might direct Vijay's upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69, presumed to be Vijay's final cinematic venture before diving into full-time politics. Expressing their anticipation, followers flooded Subbaraj's timeline with comments such as "Waiting for Thalapathy 69 @karthiksubbaraj" and "Give us a memorable film with #T69."

The list of well-wishers extended beyond Subbaraj, with actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence, who previously shared the screen with Vijay in "Thirumalai" (2003), congratulating him on his political journey. Notably, producer Archana Kalpathi, backing Vijay's upcoming film "The Greatest of All Time (GOAT)," shared her excitement and praised the actor's ability to inspire others.

Filmmaker Atlee, who collaborated with Vijay on blockbuster films like Theri (2016), Mersal (2017), and Bigil (2019), conveyed his congratulations, emphasizing the significance of Vijay's political venture. Director Nelson Dilipkumar, associated with Vijay in the film Beast (2022), reposted the political party launch announcement, expressing his best wishes.

Composer Anirudh Ravichander and National Award-winning director Cheran joined the chorus of well-wishers. Actress Kasturi Shankar reflected on Vijay's entry into politics at an intriguing time and speculated on the impact he might have. Telugu filmmaker Gopichandh Malineni, rumored to direct Vijay in a film, also extended his best wishes.

Meanwhile, Vijay is busy filming The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), helmed by Venkat Prabhu. Reports suggest the film is a sci-fi spectacle, possibly featuring Vijay in dual roles. The cast, boasting a star-studded lineup, includes Sneha, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Laila, Vaibhav, Mohan, Jayaram, and Ajmal Ameer. The anticipation surrounding Vijay's political journey and his cinematic endeavors continues to captivate fans and industry insiders alike.