Venkat Prabhu Spills on Goat Title Choice for Vijay Starrer, Teases Major Update in a Week

Hyderabad: Director Venkat Prabhu, who's currently working on Vijay's upcoming film, initially titled Thalapathy 68, recently shed light on why he opted for an English title, Greatest of All Time, or GOAT. The movie, a high-energy blend of science fiction and action, has been garnering a lot of buzz right from the word go while title launch added to the chatter earlier this year. GOAT shoot is progressing steadily, with expectations that the team will call it a wrap on the project by April.

During a recent media interaction at the Tamil Nadu Film Directors Association elections, Venkat Prabhu hinted at a forthcoming major update about the movie, promising it within a week. Explaining his choice of an English title, he explained that the main reason was the convenience of having a single title for a multi-language release, citing the success of films like KGF that transcended linguistic barriers with their English titles.

Adding to the excitement, Venkat Prabhu disclosed that the film's first single will drop in May, with a surprising twist: Vijay himself has lent his voice for a song in the movie, sparking curiosity among fans about whether this song will be the first single.

In January, the film's makers unveiled its first look poster and title. Shot across international locales like Turkey and Thailand, GOAT is bankrolled by AGS Entertainment. With anticipation soaring, especially as it's slated to be one of Vijay's final films before he fully commits to a political career, fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

Vijay aside, the star-studded cast of GOAT includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, and others, while the music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.