Venkat Prabhu Spills on GOAT Title Choice for Vijay Starrer, Teases Major Update in a Week

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 53 minutes ago

Venkat Prabhu Spills on Goat Title Choice for Vijay Starrer, Teases Major Update in a Week

Venkat Prabhu spills the beans on thought behind opting an English title for Thalapathy 68. The filmmaker also teases a major update in a week from Thalapathy Vijay starrer. GOAT is among Vijay's few final films before he quits acting for career in politics.

Hyderabad: Director Venkat Prabhu, who's currently working on Vijay's upcoming film, initially titled Thalapathy 68, recently shed light on why he opted for an English title, Greatest of All Time, or GOAT. The movie, a high-energy blend of science fiction and action, has been garnering a lot of buzz right from the word go while title launch added to the chatter earlier this year. GOAT shoot is progressing steadily, with expectations that the team will call it a wrap on the project by April.

During a recent media interaction at the Tamil Nadu Film Directors Association elections, Venkat Prabhu hinted at a forthcoming major update about the movie, promising it within a week. Explaining his choice of an English title, he explained that the main reason was the convenience of having a single title for a multi-language release, citing the success of films like KGF that transcended linguistic barriers with their English titles.

Adding to the excitement, Venkat Prabhu disclosed that the film's first single will drop in May, with a surprising twist: Vijay himself has lent his voice for a song in the movie, sparking curiosity among fans about whether this song will be the first single.

In January, the film's makers unveiled its first look poster and title. Shot across international locales like Turkey and Thailand, GOAT is bankrolled by AGS Entertainment. With anticipation soaring, especially as it's slated to be one of Vijay's final films before he fully commits to a political career, fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

Vijay aside, the star-studded cast of GOAT includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, and others, while the music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Read More

  1. Thalapthy 68: Makers reveal team's warm gesture for director Venkat Prabhu on his birthday
  2. UNSEEN pictures of Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha's from Leo shoot add to pre-release frenzy
  3. Vijay's Leo Beats Salaar, Jawan, Adipurush to Become Most Talked about Indian Film of 2023

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.