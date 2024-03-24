Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu's GOAT to Hit Big Screens in August?

Hyderabad: The GOAT movie, also known as, The Greatest of All Time, starring superstar Vijay and directed by Venkat Prabhu, is almost done shooting. They're filming in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala and might finish by April. Amid Vijay's fan frenzy in Kerala, buzz around GOAT release date is getting momentum.

Latest chatter around GOAT release date suggests that the movie could hit theaters in August, but the makers haven't confirmed this yet. Earlier, Venkat Prabhu hinted that the first single might release in May, and they'll share a major updates soon. After wrapping up Kerala schedule, the team is said to be planning to kickstart post-production work in Russia and the US.

According to latest buzz around the film, GOAT is likely to release on August 23, 2024. The upcoming film stars Vijay in a dual role and is said to be a sci-fi spectacle. Besides Vijay, the cast includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Laila, Vaibhav, Mohan, and Jayaram. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music, Siddhartha Nuni handled cinematography, and Venkat Raajen did the editing. The Greatest of All Time is bankrolled by Kalpathi S Aghoram’s AGS Entertainment.

With GOAT, Venkat Prabhu now joins a select group of directors who have made films with both Vijay and his rival, Ajith Kumar. Some of these directors who have worked with both superstars are SJ Suryah, AR Murugadoss, Vasanth Sai, Vikraman, Ezhil, Perarasu, KS Ravikumar, and AL Vijay. Interestingly, back in 1995, Janaki Soundar’s movie Rajavin Parvaiyile starred both superstars.

The film is presently being shot in Kerala, with Vijay's arrival in Thiruvananthapuram on March 19 sparking much excitement among fans. Known for his loyal fanbase in Kerala, the superstar's return to the state for shooting GOAT after 14 years, since his last stint in the 2010 blockbuster Kaavalan, caused quite a frenzy