Vijay's Visit to Kerala Turns Chaotic: Actor's Car Damaged Amid Fan Frenzy, Video Viral

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Vijay's Visit to Kerala Turns Chaotic: Actor's Car Damaged Amid Fan Frenzy, Video Viral

Actor and soon-to-be politician Vijay's visit to Kerala turns chaotic as his car gets damaged amid fan frenzy. The actor is in Kerala to shoot his upcoming film The Greatest of All Time, also known as GOAT. Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, the film is a sci-fi drama laced with time travel elements.

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay made a grand entrance into Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on March 18. His visit was to shoot the climactic scenes for his upcoming movie, The Greatest of All Time, also known as GOAT. This marked his return to Kerala after a hiatus of 14 years, and fans were ecstatic. They welcomed the actor with overwhelming enthusiasm, flooding the streets from the airport to his shooting location. However, in their eagerness to catch a glimpse of their idol, fans got too close, resulting in damage to Vijay's fancy car, as shown in viral videos circulating on social media.

Despite security measures in place, fans swarmed around Vijay's car, causing the unexpected damage. Despite efforts to control the crowd, the security team struggled to manage the excited fans who had been eagerly awaiting Vijay's arrival since early morning. When Vijay finally appeared at Thiruvananthapuram airport after 4 pm, he was greeted with thunderous cheers and chants of "Thalapathy."

Vijay's shooting schedule for GOAT includes filming at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram for several days. The climax of the movie will be shot there, promising an extravagant sequence. Alongside Vijay, other notable actors involved in Venkat Prabhu's directorial venture are also expected to join the Kerala shoot. With the film nearing completion, it's anticipated that the high-budget drama will wrap up within a few weeks.

GOAT is said to be a time-travel movie, drawing inspiration from Hollywood's Looper. Vijay portrays a dual role, with his youthful and middle-aged personas already unveiled by the makers last December. Fans eagerly await further updates, which director Venkat Prabu has confirmed will be released soon in his recent media interactions in Chennai.

Read More

  1. Vijay Receives Rousing Welcome in Kerala, Fans Storm Airport with 'Thalapathy' Chants - Watch
  2. Venkat Prabhu Spills on GOAT Title Choice for Vijay Starrer, Teases Major Update in a Week
  3. Vijay's Leo Beats Salaar, Jawan, Adipurush to Become Most Talked about Indian Film of 2023

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.