Viral Video Captures Vijay Urging Fans to Rest as They Wait All-night to Catch His Glimpse

Hyderabad: Tamil actor Vijay has left for Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram for a brief shoot schedule of his upcoming release The Greatest of All Time, also known as GOAT, currently filming at the Greenfield Stadium. Since he arrived in Kerala, the actor has been receiving overwhelming responses from his fans as he returned to the state after ten years. Fans are eagerly anticipating meeting Vijay during his short stay in their hometown, with a significant crowd gathering throughout the day just to catch a glimpse of their beloved actor.

Upon learning about his fans' presence at the shooting location late at night, Vijay paused his shoot to meet them. The actor, communicating through adorable sign language, urged them to head home and get some rest.

Several pictures and videos of Vijay, which have garnered widespread attention on social media, show the actor relishing his time spent with fans in Kerala. A heartwarming video captured Vijay warmly greeting a physically challenged fan at his hotel, posing for a special photograph with the fan and their family. The GOAT film set in Kerala has transformed into a festive ambience filled with drums, flowers, and jubilation.

Notably, a grand cricket match scene is being shot at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram for Venkat Prabhu's latest directorial. Vijay is anticipated to wrap up filming in Kerala within the next couple of days, prompting an even larger turnout of fans at the shooting location.