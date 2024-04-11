Greatest of All Time: Thalapathy Vijay Reveals Release Date of Upcoming Film

The release date of Thalapathy Vijay's next film titled Greatest Of All Time has been unveiled. The makers shared the released ate with a new poster featuring the actor.

Hyderabad: In the biggest news for the fans of Thalapathy Vijay, makers today on Eid shared the release date of his upcoming film G.O.A.T, which is the acronym for Greatest Of All Time. The film starring Vijay in a dual role is slated to hit the theatres on September 5. Sharing the update, the makers dropped a new poster from the film featuring the Tamil superstar.

Vijay made the announcement via his Instagram account. The superstar's upcoming film, GOAT (The Greatest Of All Time), has set a September 5, 2024 release date, coinciding with the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi. In addition to Vijay, the film features Prabhudeva, Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Vaibhav in key roles. In the movie, Trisha will make a brief appearance.

The movie, which was previously known as Thalapathy 68, is produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram's AGS Entertainment and directed by Venkat Prabhu. In addition to directing films like Chennai 600028 and Maanaadu, Venkat directed Ajith Kumar's Mankatha. He now joins the elite group of filmmakers who have directed films for both Vijay and Ajith Kumar, including AR Murugadoss, Vasanth Sai, SJ Suryah, KS Ravikumar, Vikraman, Ezhil, AL Vijay, and Perarasu.

In addition to rumours that the movie is a sci-fi extravaganza and may cast Vijay in two parts, GOAT marks a significant ensemble. In the meantime, on February 2 of this year, Vijay announced the creation of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, his political party, taking a bold step into politics. The actor even went on to announce that he will be retiring from acting to serve in politics.

