Watch: Vijay Expresses Gratitude as He Shares Frame with Overwhelming Turnout of Fans in Kerala

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay, a revered figure in South cinema, recently went to Kerala to film his upcoming movie called GOAT, which stands for The Greatest of All Time, in Thiruvananthapuram. While shooting, he was surrounded by his excited fans, who cheered and chanted his name. This created a bit of a challenge for Vijay's team as they tried to manage the enthusiastic crowd.

Vijay even shared a video of the huge number of fans gathered to see him, expressing his gratitude to his fans from Kerala. In the video, he addressed them affectionately as "Ente aniyathimaar, aniyanmaar, chettanmaar, chechimaar, ammamaar!" which means "My sisters, brothers, and mothers!" in Malayalam. This video was taken by Vijay himself at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The overwhelming turnout of fans celebrating Vijay's return to Kerala after 14 years has caused quite a stir on social media. However, managing such a large crowd has been a challenge for the team for the past couple of days. Despite the chaos, Vijay maintained his cool and style, dressed in a white shirt and a gray t-shirt.

In the movie GOAT, Vijay is expected to play a double role, which means he will portray two different characters. During the shoot in Trivandrum, he has been seen sporting various hairstyles, adding to the excitement surrounding the film. Apart from Vijay, the movie also features other prominent actors like Prabhudheva, Prashanth, Sneha, and Laila. The music for the movie is being composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Interestingly, GOAT might be one of Vijay's last films as an actor, as he has announced his plans to enter politics full-time. In February, he revealed his political party named Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. This transition from acting to politics marks a significant shift in Vijay's career, making his current movie even more special for his fans.