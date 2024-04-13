WATCH: Ram Charan Receives Honorary Doctorate from Chennai's Vels University

Ram Charan Receives Honorary Doctorate from Chennai's Vels University

Hyderabad: Global star Ram Charan achieved another milestone on April 13 as he was conferred with an honorary doctorate from Vels University in Chennai. This prestigious honour was bestowed upon him during the university's convocation ceremony, where he was the chief guest.

Vels University has a tradition of recognising eminent individuals across various sectors, with Ram Charan being acknowledged for his remarkable contributions to the realm of entertainment and entrepreneurship. Notable personalities like Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and filmmaker Shankar have also been recipients of this distinguished honour in the past.

In addition to Ram Charan, other esteemed individuals who have been recognised by Vels University include Dr. P Veeramuthuvel, the Project Coordinator at Chandrayaan, Dr GSK Velu, the Founder and CMD of Trivitron Healthcare, and ace paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal, who was recently honoured with the Padma Shri award by the Government of India.

Fans of Ram Charan have expressed their elation at witnessing their beloved star being bestowed with this prestigious title, with heartfelt congratulations flooding in and some fanatics already referring to him as 'Dr Ram Charan'.

Having made his debut with the film Chirutha in 2007, Ram Charan has garnered acclaim for his stellar performances in a myriad of cinematic ventures. Over the years, he has been the recipient of several accolades including the Nandi Awards, Filmfares, South Indian International Movie Awards, and more. His outstanding acting skills even earned him a nomination for the Critics' Choice Awards in the Best Actor category for his role in "RRR".

On the professional front, Ram Charan is currently engrossed in filming for Game Changer, helmed by Shankar, and featuring a stellar cast including Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Sunil, Naveen Chandra, and Anjali, among others. The movie is slated for a Dasara release in September, although an official announcement regarding the exact release date is yet to be made.

Furthermore, he has given his consent to star in a sports drama alongside Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame. This upcoming project will feature music by the legendary composer AR Rahman and is scheduled to commence shooting soon.