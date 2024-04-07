Ram Charan's wife Upasana Reveals Daughter Klin Kaara's Face for First Time in Heartwarming Snap

Hyderabad: Megastar Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela turned to her social media handle on X and dropped a picture from their recent Thailand trip. However, what caught the attention of the netizens was their daughter Klin Kaara as the couple unveiled her first pictures online. Upasana surprised fans with an adorable post featuring Ram Charan and their little daughter on Sunday morning.

Revealing daughter Klin's face for the first time, she captioned the photo, "Thank you, Mr. C/Naana, for an incredible experience. Learned so much at the elephant rescue camp. #bestdad." In the photo, Ram Charan can be seen carrying a water pipe and sprinkling water on a newborn elephant, while Upasana stands next to the elephant holding baby Klin in her arms. Upasana caresses the baby elephant as the mother-daughter duo looks at the elephant in amazement.

Ram Charan was dressed in a black t-shirt and yellow shorts, with a white cap and goggles to complete his look, while Upasana wore a white oversized t-shirt and black leggings. Klin Kaara, on the other hand, looked beautiful in a multi-colour frock. As soon as the photo went viral, admirers flooded Upasana's comment section with heart emojis after seeing Klin Kaara's face for the first time.

On the professional front, Ram Charan is preparing for the release of his upcoming flick Game Changer, which also stars Kiara Advani. The makers of Game Changer had earlier teased fans with a delightful track from the film titled Jaragandi on the actor's birthday on March 27. The song was well received by the audience, adding hype around the film.

Ram Charan is also slated to co-star opposite Janhvi Kapoor in his 16th film, which is currently untitled and referred to as #RC16. The film was recently launched in Hyderabad with a puja ceremony. The Telugu film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who previously won a National Award for Uppena, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.