NTA Clarifies on Alleged Irregularities in NEET UG 2024 Score Card, Rank

Kota (Rajasthan) : The National Testing Agency on Tuesday released the result of the country's largest medical entrance exam, National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET UG 2024), but there are allegations of irregularities in this result as well. The score card of the candidate who got 69th rank in the exam shows 718 marks, which is said to be wrong.

Regarding this, the candidate has now started a campaign on social media. Education expert Dev Sharma says that the National Testing Agency has also issued a clarification on this. Under this, the NTA said that during the conduct of the examination held on May 5, the candidate had filed a court case expressing concern about loss of time.

In this, the loss of time of the candidate was ascertained. After the court's decision, the normalization formula prepared on June 13, 2018 has been applied to some candidates. In such a situation, by normalizing the percentile, these candidates have been given grace marks as compensation. Due to this, the scores have become 718 and 719.

The education expert said that all the candidates were asked 200 questions in the exam, out of which 180 questions had to be answered. Four marks were to be awarded for each correct answer and one mark was to be deducted for each wrong answer. In such a situation, 66 candidates have answered all 180 questions correctly. If the candidate has answered all the questions correctly, then he should have got 720 marks.

If the candidate did not answer one question then he should have got 716 marks. Similarly, if he answered a question and it turned out to be wrong, then he should have got 719 marks. That's why other candidates are not able to understand how 718 marks were given.

Under the campaign going on on social media, candidates are also claiming that those appearing for the exam at the same centre have become toppers. The roll numbers of these candidates are very close. This has happened in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Haryana. Students are also sharing this on social media, in which 8 students with very close roll numbers have topped this exam. The roll numbers of all these candidates are around the same series, out of which 6 candidates have scored perfect scores. All these candidates are levelling allegations against the National Testing Agency.