As BSP Draws a Blank in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati Targets Muslim Lok Sabha Candidates

Lucknow: As Bahujan Samaj Party drew blank in Uttar Pradesh, party's national president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati has warned of strict action against erring party members and has blamed the Muslim candidates of her party for the loss.

In a press statement issued in this regard, BSP chief Mayawati said that the Muslim community was given the “maximum representation” in the party in this Lok Sabha election. “Earlier also, the Bahujan Samaj Party considered the Muslim community as its special part and kept giving proper representation, but the Muslim community is not able to understand BSP properly. Now in such a situation, the party will give them a chance in the elections after a lot of thought so that the party does not suffer a terrible loss in the future like this time,” she said.

At 22, the Bahujan Samaj Party fielded the maximum number of Muslim candidates in Uttar Pradesh in this Lok Sabha election as compared to other parties. The Samajwadi Party and Congress under as part of a pre-poll understanding of the INDIA bloc, had fielded a total of six Muslim candidates, out of which two were from Congress party and four from Samajwadi Party. Out of these, five Muslim candidates have won their respective seats. Kunwar Danish Ali, who was MP from Amroha and got ticket from Congress after leaving BSP, lost the election.

BSP supremo Mayawati expressed her gratitude to her missionary voters. “Our own core voters did not leave us at all. Every possible effort was also made for better results, in which especially the people of my own caste from the Dalit class have given most of their votes to the Bahujan Samaj Party. It has played an important missionary role. I express my gratitude to the Dalit community,” she said.

Mayawati also targeted the Election Commission for conducting the election in extreme heatwave.