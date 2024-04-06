Ram Charan Back in Hyderabad with Family after Relaxing Summer Getaway in Thailand

Hyderabad: Global star Ram Charan returned to Hyderabad after a relaxing summer getaway in Thailand with his spouse Upasana Konidela, accompanied by their beloved daughter Klin Kaara and their pet dog named Rhyme. On Saturday, April 6, the family was papped at the Hyderabad airport, displaying their strong bond with their furry companion.

In a series of snaps circulating on social media, Ram Charan could be seen sporting a black full-sleeve shirt layered over a matching T-shirt, paired with black trousers and trendy circular sunglasses for his airport ensemble. Upasana, on the other hand, donned a chic printed top coupled with black pants and sophisticated dark sunglasses. Little Klin Kaara was safely wrapped in her mother's arms as they made their way towards the airport exit.

Moving on to his professional endeavours, Ram Charan is gearing up for his upcoming political-drama, 'Game Changer', featuring stars such as Kiara Advani, S J Suryah, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, and Nassar, among others in significant roles. Reports indicate that Ram Charan is about to kick-off the final phase of filming for the movie, scheduled for release in 2024.

Aside from his involvement in 'Game Changer', Ram Charan is set to star in the upcoming sports drama tentatively titled 'RC16', alongside Janhvi Kapoor and renowned Kannada actor, Dr Shivarajkumar. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, this intriguing project is eagerly awaited by his ardent fans.

Furthermore, fans can anticipate the reunion of Ram Charan and acclaimed director Sukumar for their second collaboration in the upcoming project, tentatively titled 'RC17', following their successful collaboration on the suspenseful thriller 'Rangasthalam', released in 2018.